CIVIL Society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says Zambians must stand up and stop the PF regime from making the country’s Constitution Impotent. In a statement yesterday, Bishop Mambo said citizens have a responsibility to stop the PF regime from willfully butchering country’s supreme law-to suit and advance a partisan agenda. He demanded for total allegiance to the provisions of the national constitution by President Edgar Lungu and the ruling party functionaries as earlier sworn by President Lungu.

