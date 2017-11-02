CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has set November 15 as the date when it will hear the matter in which former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mutembo Nchito is challenging his dismissal following a tribunal that was instituted to probe him.

In this case, Mr Nchito is challenging President Lungu’s decision to relieve him of his duties as DPP. Mr Nchito wants the court to declare that there has never been an investigation involving him before the Judicial Complaints Commission, in accordance with the law.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

