DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has donated kit to lower division and women teams in a bid to help them sustain their operations.

The package for the first phase includes jerseys, footballs and K5,000 per club. Clubs were initially given jerseys and the association yesterday handed over footballs to Lusaka-based clubs. Each club received five footballs.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

