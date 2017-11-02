  ||    2 November 2017 @ 18:27

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga has dismissed rumors that Kaputa district in Northern Province has been bombed. Dr Mulenga has since warned members of the public against issuing alarming statement He says those behind the alarming statements are breaking the law and risk facing prosecution.

Read the full Article » QFM RADIO «
Home » News » Headlines »
QFM Radio Independent radio station.