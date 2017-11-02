Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland on Tuesday received UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who paid a courtesy call on her at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London. According to a statement released by the Commonwealth Secretariat, Baroness Scotland and Mr Hichilema discussed the Commonwealth-facilitated political dialogue in Zambia as it moves to the next stage. The Secretary-General reassured Mr Hichilema of the Commonwealth’s continued commitment to the process and underscored that its success hinged upon the continued political will and commitment of all stakeholders, especially the main political leaders.

