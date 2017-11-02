PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday appeared on BBC’s tough questioning programme, HARDtalk, where he faced some grilling from experienced interviewer Stephen Sackur.

Mr Hichilema faced awkward questions including why he thinks he has lost elections five times; how if it was in other countries he could still be languishing in jail; and why he fails to recognise President Lungu’s victory in last year ’s election despite the international community endorsing it as generally free and fair. It was a heated half-hour for Mr Hichilema with Sackur pulling no punches and perhaps giving the UPND leader a clear perspective on how the international community or indeed media view his approach to President Lungu as well as the outcome of last year’s general elections.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

