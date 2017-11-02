Analysis: CHAMBO NG’UNI

TWO remarkable things happened in Kabwe on the Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation, on Independence Eve during the hoisting of the Zambian flag, and on Independence Day.

Seeing mayor of Kabwe Prince Chileshe and Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube embracing each other, holding hands, dance together and smiling came as a surprise. This is not all. The two also held hands with Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, provincial permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe and district commissioner Dominic Mulenga as a sign of unity. All this happened within one week at Railway Stadium and Kabwe Civic Centre in full view of the clergy and scores of residents in the Central Province’s capital, with some probably wondering how the two would relate. People were happy on the Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation held under the theme ‘Promoting peace and reconciliation and consolidating national unity in diversity’, to see Mr Chileshe and Mr Ngulube dance to some gospel songs in the stadium. Before this act of reconciliation, the writings on the wall were there for all to see. On one side was Kabwe Municipal Council under the leadership of Mr Chileshe, councillors and town clerk Ronald Daka, and on the other hand, Mr Ngulube, the outspoken lawmaker. When officials from the local authority and the MP featured on any local radio station or speak at meetings, it was clear that there was a rocky relationship. It was a kind of pull him or them down relationship. They have differed on land administration, rehabilitation and upgrade of roads, management of markets, payments of projects under the constituency development fund (CDF) and composition of the CDF committee for Kabwe Central Constituency, among other issues. If top representatives of people differ, it is the electorate who are caught in the crossfire. Kabwe has lagged behind in terms of development and economic growth, hence the need for a solution. Moreover, this is a district that was called a ghost town – entailing that it was once a dead town. With such a gloomy past, hazy present and an uncertain future, the only way forward is unity of purpose. The people expect good roads and drainage network, good water supply, better markets and bus stations, jobs, investments and enhanced security. In short, Kabwe needs a new lease of life in virtually all areas. If this region has to become a city and an economic hub, it is about a shared common vision. Kabwe, made up of Bwacha and Kabwe Central constituencies, has the potential of being better than it is now. This calls for collective responsibility. MPs and heads of local authorities may differ but differences should be in the interest of the people. Whatever perceived differences can be defused through dialogue. The people of Kabwe should be the winners at the end of the day. It is therefore heartening that during a recent PF reconciliation meeting, Mr Mushanga implored Mr Chileshe and Mr Ngulube to reconcile and work together. Without unity of purpose, Kabwe risks achieving mediocre results or nothing at all.The author is a Zambia Daily Mail senior reporter.

