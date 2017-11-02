ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZESCO United defender Fackson Kapumbu has been shortlisted for the 2017 African player-of-the-year and African-player-of-the-year based on the continent awards while under-20 national team stars Fashion Sakala, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu are missing from the list.

The Chipolopolo left back has been nominated with 29 others in each category. “I just want to thank God for what he has done to me and I am happy that I am the only Zambian that has made the list,” Kapumbu said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

