Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader Moise Katumbi has warned President Joseph Kabila against stretching the people’s goodwill. Katumbi says President Kabila mus cede power in December when his extended mandate expires or risk facing an uprising. Katumbi, who has been in exile for two years, announced he will be returning to the central African nation in December to participate in elections.

