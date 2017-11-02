CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Livingstone Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 55-year-old man of Kazungula district to five years imprisonment with hard labour for being in possession of a leopard skin.

This is a case in which Christopher Mundeti of Musokotwane village was charged with unlawful possession of a prescribed government trophy. On October 17 this year, Mundeti was found with a leopard skin in Situlele village without any written consent from the director of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

