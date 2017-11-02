Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya says the list of eligible smallholder farmers that will make up the one million targeted beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) will be finalized this week. Ms Siliya says government has saved about K1 billion after cleaning the e-voucher system under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) by putting only eligible farmers. Speaking during a media breakfast meeting in Lusaka, Ms Siliya states that after rolling out the programme, the government will support farmers in 113 districts across the country from the initial 39 districts when the program was launched.

