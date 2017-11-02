Former minister Dipak Patel has hit back at PF Justice Minister Given Lubinda following his comments on the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent London trip. “Lubinda the Justice Minister is a dotard,” Patel states. “As a prominent member of the Cabinet and PF he should be better informed before he calls HH a coward and a cry baby for his BBC Hardtalk interview and Chatham House lecture. Lubinda should acquaint himself of the late President Sata’s lecture at the Oxford University in May 2011. In his lecture, Sata was very critical of the government of the day on abuse of power against his opposition party PF. So is Lubinda saying that Sata was also a cry baby and a coward?”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

