PRISCILLA MWILA and MARTHA KATONGO, Lusaka
MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda has condemned opposition political leaders discrediting Zambia’s justice system using international media platforms.

And Mr Lubinda has challenged the newly appointed Legal Aid board of directors to ensure that they are effective in the implementation of government policies on legal aid to ease people’s access to justice.
Mr Lubinda told journalists yesterday that the justice system in Zambia is very reputable and should be respected by all well-meaning Zambians.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
