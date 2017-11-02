  ||    2 November 2017 @ 07:27

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has slammed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for taking the country’s internal matters to the international community. Mr. Lubinda has since described Mr Hichilema as a cry baby and a coward. He tells Q-News that the opposition leader can only seek international justice when the local justice systems have completely failed.

