HONE SIAME, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of Government’s commitment to spearheading the country’s development based on its robust economic stabilisation and growth programme.

The President says Government has taken unprecedented measures such as removal of consumption subsidies and progression of electricity tariffs to cost-reflective levels to ensure sustainable economic growth.
He said this when IMF director for Africa region Abebe Selassie paid a courtesy call on him at State House yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
