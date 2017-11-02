  ||    2 November 2017 @ 20:09

President Edgar Lungu has warned Constitutional Court judges that if they emulate Kenyans and disqualify him from standing again in 2021, they will plunge Zambia into chaos. And President Lungu says he will not allow regime change in Zambia, which he said was being instigated by foreigners.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!