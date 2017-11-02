STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu is tomorrow expected in North-Western Province to officially open the Patriotic Front (PF) provincial conference at which elections will also be held.

PF secretary general Davies Mwila said at a press briefing yesterday that the central committee sanctioned the elections after the dismal performance of the party in the province during the 2016 general elections. “Our party will hold a conference in North-Western Province at which elections will also be held. Our President, His Excellency Edgar Lungu, will officially open it on Friday [tomorrow] and I will close it on Saturday,” Mr Mwila said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

