Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says her records show that the 55 Copperbelt University students who were arrested by police yesterday are not registered with the learning institution. But Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed that the students were from Copperbelt University, some of whom have been released today after paying admission of guilty fees.

