  ||    2 November 2017 @ 04:27

THE Lusaka High Court has heard how murder-accused Tshabu Benos ‘hit’ businessman Reeves Malambo with a knife that allegedly killed him as she tried to save herself from being hit on the floor.  

Read the full Article » TUMFWEKO «
Home » News » Headlines »
Tumfweko A Zambian News and Entertainment website.