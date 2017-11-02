The Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts for the year 2016 shows that misapplication of funds has increased from about 28 million Kwacha in 2015 to about 162- Million Kwacha in 2016. The report has further revealed that unaccounted for Revenue has increased from about 500 000 in 2015 to about 3.7 million Kwacha in 2016. The Auditor General’s report has also shown that unaccounted for Funds has increased from about 190 000 Kwacha in 2015 to about 380 000 in 2016.

