THE Ministry of Health says it is investigating cases of typhoid due to the high level of underground water contamination in Lusaka. Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administration Kennedy Malama said specimens had so far been collected to help with the investigations. “The Ministry of Health is investigating cases suspected to be typhoid because of the high level of underground water contamination in Lusaka. Some of the water samples conducted during this period indicated high level water contamination hence the need to investigate further,” Dr Malama said in a statement issued by MoH communications and external relations head Stanslous Ngosa.

