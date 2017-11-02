Republican President Edgar Lungu has warned the judiciary not to be adventurous and try to emulate what the Kenyan courts did as it has a potential to plunge the country into chaos.

He says as President he will not allow any chaos but do all he can to protect the citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu says he wishes to understand why people in North Western Province have failed to accept the PF despite all efforts to embrace them.

He made the remarks in Solwezi ahead of the PF’s provincial conference set for Kabompo.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

