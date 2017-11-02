  ||    2 November 2017 @ 20:26

LATE republican President Michael Sata’s death was very suspicious and it is imperative that government sets up a public inquiry to probe it, former UPND presidential spokesperson Edward Mumbi has said.
And Mr Mumbi said there was need for the government to extend a public inquiry to probe the deaths of both President Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa.  
He was reacting to former republican vice-president, Enock Kavindele’s demand that government must set up a public inquiry to probe the deaths of presidents Michael Sata and Levy Mwanawasa, who both died while in office.

