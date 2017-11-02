Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has picked some positives in his counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s performance on the popular Hardtalk show. Although Hichilema came under some fierce questioning from presenter Stephen Sackur, Tayali believes Hichilema managed to use the internationally respected platform to his advantage. READ TAYALYI’S ANALYSIS

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

