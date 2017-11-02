  ||    2 November 2017 @ 06:28

Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has picked some positives in his counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s performance on the popular Hardtalk show. Although Hichilema came under some fierce questioning from presenter Stephen Sackur, Tayali believes Hichilema managed to use the internationally respected platform to his advantage. READ TAYALYI’S ANALYSIS

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.