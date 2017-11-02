PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina (below) yesterday visited veteran politician Daniel Munkombwe at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and assured him of quality medical care.

Mrs Wina said Mr Munkombwe is one of the anchors of political independence in Zambia, and should be well taken care of. She also delivered a message of goodwill from President Lungu to Mr Munkombwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

