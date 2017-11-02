MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, NdolaZESCO 1 WARRIORS 0

ZESCO United yesterday supplanted Zanaco from the summit after edging Kabwe Warriors in a Super Division rescheduled Week 30 match that took the Ndola side two points clear of the reigning champions.

Zesco have 62 points while Zanaco have 60 with six rounds remaining. “The win has invited a lot of hard work. The league is so competitive. Credit must go to the boys, they have played so many games in a space of seven days,” Zesco assistant coach Tenant Chembo said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

