HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE Auditor General’s report has revealed an increase in the misapplication of public funds from K28.1 million in 2015 to K162 million in 2016 in ministries and government departments.

Unaccounted-for revenue has also increased from K558,499 in 2015 to K3.7 million in 2016. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by Office of the Auditor General head of public relations Ellen Chikale.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

