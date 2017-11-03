  ||    3 November 2017 @ 01:29

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola
THE Algeria national 15s team yesterday arrived ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Cup bronze final with coach Allam Boumedienne declaring that his charges are in Zambia to break the 15-year unbeaten home record.

Zambia’s last defeat at the 15s level was in 2002 to Zimbabwe.
Boumedienne said in an interview at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola that Zambia have an advantage going into the final at Mufulira Rugby Club.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
