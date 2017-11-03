By Chite Mtonga

THE Ministry of Education (MOE) should adopt a first come first serve policy in the recruitment of teachers, says Zambia National Union of Teachers deputy secretary general David Banda.

Mr Banda told the daily nation in an interview that teachers who had graduated a long time ago were still unemployed.

“We would like to appeal to government to consider those who graduated a long time ago to be given priority in terms of employment.

“We have heard of those who graduate from colleges and the same year government offers them a job,” he said,

He said the number of teachers to be employed by government was too small as there was a huge disparity in the pupil teacher ratio.

Mr Banda said the number of teachers that were required was much higher than the number that government employed.

He further said teachers should be recruited from the localities where they come from to ensure that there are enough and trained teachers in rural arears.

“The pupil teacher ratio is almost 1 to 60 pupils in most rural areas where they are schools.”

Mr Banda urged the Ministry of Finance to release more funds towards teacher recruitment next year.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

