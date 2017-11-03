The opposition UPND has called on government to facilitate a market within the region where local farmers can sale their remaining maize following the Food Reserve Agency’s decision to close its maize marketing season. UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says most farmers especially in rural areas still have maize stocks, wondering where they will take their stock. Mr. Mapani says it is a mockery for the Minister of Agriculture to tell farmers to hold on to their maize until December when the price of the commodity is expected to go up.

