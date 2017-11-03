Zambia’s chances of getting a US$1.3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund have thinned out following the Bretton Wood institution’s concerns over the country’s rising public debt. The IMF, in its recent report on Zambia, has stated that public debt had been rising at an unsustainable pace, crowding out lending to the private sector and increased the vulnerability of the economy. According to the IMF, Zambia’s outstanding public and publicly guaranteed debt rose sharply from 36 per cent of GDP at the end of 2014 to 60 per cent at the end of 2016, driven largely by external borrowing and the impact of exchange rate depreciation. It listed as a high risk increased external commercial borrowing, saying such costs would squeeze fiscal space for priority spending. “Rely more on concessional external borrowing for public investment projects and greater scrutiny of financial and economic viability of projects financed by non-concessional loans,” the IMF has recommended.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

