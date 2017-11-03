  ||    3 November 2017 @ 04:30

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
FORMER national team coach Honour Janza is among 200 trainers that have applied for the Uganda national team top job and is confident of landing the appointment.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) is looking for a national team coach following the departure of Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic in August this year.
Sredojevic is calling the shots at South African top side Orlando Pirates.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
