TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE downward drive for the fragile Kwacha eased on Wednesday, giving hope to marginally appreciate against the United States dollar due to renewed support of greenback inflows, financial market players predict.

Yesterday, the Kwacha was trading in the range of K10.00 and K10.10 against the greenback. However, financial market players are optimistic that the local unit will recoup some of its losses after enjoying a long-term stability with K9 range.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

