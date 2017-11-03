The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has unreservedly condemned utterances by President Edgar Lungu in Solwezi that appear to threaten the judiciary against making any adverse ruling against him in the impending judgment on his eligibility to stand in the 2021 presidential election. President Lungu is quoted in the media warning of chaos in the country if Constitutional Court Judges try to emulate the Kenyan Courts and stop his third term bid in 2021. In a statement, LAZ President Linda Kasonde says the association is alarmed by the President’s utterances made at Solwezi airport when he addressed PF members.

