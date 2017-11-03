He is a leader of the opposition in Zambia.

He is too greedy for my liking

He is too selfish for my liking

He has overlost elections for my liking

He’s too fool or sorry full for my liking

He’s too unsociable for my liking

He’s too crooked for my liking

He’s too politically misplaced for my liking

He’s too illogical for my liking

He’s too hard hearted for my liking

He’s too difficult for my liking

He’s too pompous for my liking Mmmmmmmmmm But I like his voice projection especially lately. I envy his business acumen

God for us all

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

