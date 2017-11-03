  ||    3 November 2017 @ 22:29

He is a leader of the opposition in Zambia.
He is too greedy for my liking
He is too selfish for my liking
He has overlost elections for my liking
He’s too fool or sorry full for my liking
He’s too unsociable for my liking
He’s too crooked for my liking
He’s too politically misplaced for my liking
He’s too illogical for my liking
He’s too hard hearted for my liking
He’s too difficult for my liking
He’s too pompous for my liking Mmmmmmmmmm But I like his voice projection especially lately. I envy his business acumen
God for us all

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.