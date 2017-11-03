Vice-President Inonge Wina says President Edgar Lungu did not threaten Constitutional judges but was merely counselling members of the Judiciary. Responding to a question from Chikankata UPND member of Parliament Kabwe Mwiinga who wanted to know if President Lungu interfered with the Judiciary when he threatened to bring chaos in the country if he was disqualified from elections in 2021, Wina said the President was within his jurisdiction when he made the pronouncement because he was the CEO of the entire country.

