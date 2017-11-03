  ||    3 November 2017 @ 13:09

The Law Association of Zambia says President Edgar Lungu must retract his threats against Constitutional Court judges as they reflect the Executive’s interference with the Judiciary. Yesterday, President Lungu warned that there would be chaos in Zambia if ConCourt judges disqualified him from running for a third term in 2021.

