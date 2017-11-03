STEVEN MVULA and BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

PRESIDENT Lungu has warned Zambian judges against delivering judgments that have potential to plunge the country into chaos.

The President says Zambian judges should learn lessons from countries like Kenya where judges made judgments that have landed that country into trouble. Addressing hundreds of people who turned up to welcome him at Solwezi Airport yesterday, President Lungu said Zambia has been a beacon of peace for many years, hence the need to preserve the harmony.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

