Lusaka resident are venting their frustrations over the performance of Mayor Wilson Kalumba who they accuse of failing to deliver to the people’s expectations. The residents who include some Patriotic Front officials are disappointed that the Mayor is failing to put to action his campaign promises. Others have regretted having voted for him at the expense of Fisho Mwale and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.

