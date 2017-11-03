SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will soon come up with a policy to compel mining firms to engage importers of copper blisters to set up processing plants for finished products in the country.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Christopher Yaluma said mining firms must start the engagement process now to ensure that the processing plants are operationalised within the next two years. Speaking when a business delegation from South Africa’s Gauteng Province called on him yesterday, Mr Yaluma said Government will ban the export of raw copper in line with its industrialisation policy.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

