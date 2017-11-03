MACKSON WASAMUNU, Rabat, Morocco

ZAMBIA and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to actualise the recently signed 19 governmental and economic partnership agreements to trade effectively.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita made the commitment shortly after holding bilateral talks at the Foreign Ministry here. This is in line with Zambia and the Kingdom of Morocco’s royal initiative to reinforce South to South partnership.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

