Zambian journalist Mwape Kumwenda was scooped the 2017 Free Press Award. Mwape, who in 2015 also won the Courage Award in the US, was presented with this year’s honour in the Netherlands last night. She was one of the two female journalists that made the final list with the other four being male.

