Two weeks ago the Chinese community in Lusaka cried foul after some of their members were rounded up at the JCS market by the joint operations team involving the police, immigration and other security wings. In order to try to find answers, some of the Chinese petitioned their embassy and their association to quickly engage the Zambian government and find out why the Chinese were treated in the manner the joint operations did to them. Not long ago, some Chinese miners were rounded up in a similar fashion on the Copperbelt and were locked up by the immigration and the police. It was alleged that these Chinese were mining illegally and most of them did not have valid papers to work in Zambia. The Chinese community was disgusted because among the arrested was a pregnant lady. Similarly, the Chinese protested and cried to their leaders to have their countrymates released. Indeed they were released and most of them were deported back to China. As someone who has been conducting research on Chinese operations in Africa, I have taken an interest to understand why such things are becoming a common occurrence for the Chinese, not just in Zambia but in many parts of Africa as well. Not many years ago, I was working in China for a Chinese multinational as an international business manager who was responsible for helping the company expand into new territories outside China. I remember travelling with my Chinese colleagues to many countries across Africa and South America. Apart from Brazil, generally the Chinese colleagues were given red carpet in all the countries we visited, more especially in Africa. The Brazilians were very cautious about my Chinese colleagues. On several occasions, since most of my colleagues could not speak English, the Brazilians warned me to stop my colleagues from taking photos or making sketches of the technology they were seeing. I was puzzled at this kind of mistrust and being naïve, I thought the Brazilians were just trying to be petty.

