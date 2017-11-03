CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

POLICE have gunned down a suspected criminal behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Lusaka and Ndola involving over K1 million and the murder of two police officers in August this year.

Alex Philip Banda, known as Mbesuma in Lusaka and Philimon in Ndola, was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon as he tried to elude police during the peak hour at Mulungushi bus station in Ndola. In the confusion, two people were wounded by a stray bullet.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

