President Edgar Lungu gave the clearest indication that he will on the ballot in 2021 by warning Constitutional Court judges that anything ruling him out will lead to chaos in the country. The Head of State sent his warning in the wake of the Kenyan example where the judiciary stood up to the President over alleged electoral malpractices. President has made it clear that he is believes that he is eligible to contest the 2021 elections with a motion filed in the Constitutional Court by PF aligned opposition political parties.

