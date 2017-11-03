President Edgar Lungu has been accused of intimidating the judiciary following his utterances while in Solwezi forewarning Constitutional Court Judges against emulating Kenyan Supreme Court judges when determining the case of his eligibility to stand in the 2021presidential election. Gears Initiative Zambia Executive Director MacDonald Chipenzi says the President’s utterances have the potential to undermine the country’s constitution and the regional instruments such as the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance to which Zambia is a signatory, which demands that a member state must promote and protect the independence of the Judiciary, while the Republican constitution under Article 122(2) states that a person and a person holding public office shall not interfere with the performance of judicial functions by a judge or judicial officer. He says President Lungu’s forewarning of the judges for fear of what he termed as “chaos” is a direct affront to national and international legal demands.

