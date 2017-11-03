CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has deported Nigerian pastor Augustine Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries for allegedly dividing the congregants.

Chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Government feared that Pastor Ebosele’s stay in the country could lead to a breakdown in law and order emanating from the acrimony at Omega Fire Ministries. Ms Mulenga, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said at a media briefing on Wednesday night that Pastor Obosele has been given 48 hours in which to leave the country.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

