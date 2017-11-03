Vice President Inonge Wina told Parliament on Friday morning that she is not aware of the attacks on the Judiciary issued by President Edgar Lungu in Solwezi yesterday. During the Vice President’s Question and Answer session, Mrs. Wina said he has not read the newspapers and therefore could not comment. This was after some MP’s demanded answers from Mrs. Wina on why President Lungu could threaten the judiciary by starting that any court ruling that will bar him from standing in 2021 will cause chaos and mayhem in the country.

