MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United assistant coach Tenant Chembo says his side will absorb pressure that comes with being Super Division leaders.

The Ndola side on Wednesday dislodged Zanaco from the summit after edging Kabwe Warriors 1-0 in a rescheduled Week 30 encounter at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Zesco have 62 points, two better than Zanaco.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

