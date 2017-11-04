Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has called for the arrest of the people responsible for the misappropriation of public funds highlighted in the 2016 Auditor General’s report. TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says it’s appalling to see the impunity with which public institutions are pilfering public resources every year. Mr. Chibamba states that public resources are being lost due to bad stewardship by those charged with managing public resources.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

